MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Anthony police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 21-year-old woman.
Alyssa Leonard, who is described as a vulnerable adult, was last seen Sunday at her group home on the 1800 block of Eustis Street in Lauderdale.
Leonard is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown collar-to-shoulder-length hair. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. She also had a pink bag.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 952-258-5321, or call 911.