MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Anthony police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 21-year-old woman.

Alyssa Leonard, who is described as a vulnerable adult, was last seen Sunday at her group home on the 1800 block of Eustis Street in Lauderdale.

Alyssa Leonard (credit: BCA)

Leonard is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown collar-to-shoulder-length hair. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. She also had a pink bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 952-258-5321, or call 911.

