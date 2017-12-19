Filed Under:Brooklyn Park, Murder, Vern Mouelle

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — A judge in Dakota County has sentenced a Brooklyn Park man to two life sentences in the deaths of a woman and their unborn child.

A jury found Vern Jason Mouelle guilty Monday of two counts each of first-degree and second-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old Senicha Marie Lessman and their fetus. Lessman was eight months pregnant.

Judge Erica MacDonald handed down the consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The 25-year-old woman was killed in her Eagan townhome Jan. 24. A criminal complaint says her throat was cut and a cloth was stuffed in her mouth.

The victim’s mother, Margi Lessman, said her daughter was a “loving, kind, smart and beautiful young woman who was very excited to be a mother.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch