MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The Virginia Police Department says that 49-year-old David Roger Pagel, of Virginia, was last seen at his home on Dec. 9.

Police say he left behind his dog and medication and is likely traveling on foot.

No one has heard from Pagel since he went missing and there is concern for his welfare.

Pagel is described as standing 6-feet, 1-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also wears glasses and has a tattoo on his left arm.

Those who live near Virginia are encouraged to check their properties and outbuildings for signs that someone had sought shelter there.

Anyone with information on Pagel’s whereabouts is asked to call Virginia police at 218-742-9825.

