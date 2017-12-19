Filed Under:Dr. Ed Ehlinger, Elder Abuse, Gov. Mark Dayton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The head of the Minnesota Department of Health is stepping down in the wake of reports on the department’s inadequate response to allegations of abuse and neglect of seniors in state-licensed care centers.

Gov. Mark Dayton announced Tuesday that Dr. Ed Ehlinger would resign his position as the commissioner of the Department of Health by the end of the day. His interim replacement will be Dan Pollock, the department’s deputy commissioner.

“We are grateful to Commissioner Ehlinger for his many years of dedicated public service,” the governor said in a statement, adding that his office is working to improve protections for seniors and investigate allegations of abuse.

Ehlinger’s resignation comes about a month after a series of stories in the Star Tribune that showed the Department of Health didn’t investigate thousands of allegations of abuse and neglect in state-licensed senior care centers.

Last week, a group of state senators demanded answers as to why the abuse allegations were not investigated. They also said that a whistleblower in the department was fired after she exposed flaws in the system.

Ehlinger has helmed the Minnesota Department of Health since 2011. His permanent replacement will be appointed by the governor.

