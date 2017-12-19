MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data shows people living near the Lowry Bridge in Minneapolis may be at higher risk of cancer and asthma because of a threat in the air.
Numbers from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency show residents may be breathing in dangerous chemicals.
Over the past three years, researchers have found a direct link between these chemicals and cancer, asthma, and other chronic diseases.
Link: Community Air Monitoring Project:Bottineau/Marshall Terrace
But the question is: where are the chemicals coming from?
On Monday, community members gathered to demand that officials look into the GAF Asphalt Smelting and Shingle Plant in the area.
“The prevalent study is the study of the living. As Miriam has often said, the dead told us their story. And have convinced us that we need to do what is happening to the living,” Nancy Przymus, a research with the Bottineau Neighborhood Association, said.
The Bottineau Neighborhood Association previously completed a 19-year study.
This showed all cancers were 258 percent higher around the Lowry Bridge than in other areas in Hennepin County.