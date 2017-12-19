NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 28: Santa Claus waves during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2013 in New York City. Despite earlier concerns about the wind, the balloons flew as planned for the parade. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

We’re coming down the home stretch to Christmas, but there’s still lots to do.

Chanhassen

Making Spirits Bright

Through Jan. 1

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has its annual Making Spirits Bright exhibit open, with displays both indoors and out. Take your time and soak it all in.

Duluth

Christmas at Glensheen

Dec. 18-24

Duluth’s most famous mansion is decorated to the hilt and available for viewing through several different tours.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights

Dec. 21-24

Over 4 million lights across a 20-acre park in Duluth. It doesn’t get much more holiday than this. Bonus: Free admission.

St. Paul

A Victorian Guided House Tour

Dec. 21-24

How did the Ramseys celebrate Christmas? This is the time to find out at the Alexander Ramsey House. And hey—your tour includes cookies baked in the home’s wood-fired stove.

Minneapolis

Holidazzle

Dec. 21-23

Outdoor skating, live music, holiday vendors, movie nights, seasonal lights—all at Loring Park.

St. Paul

Christmas Traditions House Tour

Dec. 20-22, Dec. 24

On this holiday tour, discover holiday celebrations of the past through the stories of those who lived and worked on Summit Avenue, including excerpts from Hill family letters and journals and rare historic photographs of the neighborhood.

Christmas Saturdays for Families

Dec. 23

Bring the kids to the James J. Hill House for arts and crafts and the fun of exploring a grand old mansion.

Stillwater

Hometown for the Holidays

Dec. 15-17

Visit festive downtown Stillwater, have tea at the Historic Lowell Inn, and participate in Caroling Tours on the BierCycle (tour is family-friendly).

St. Paul

Victorian Christmas Carols

Dec. 22-23

Tour the James J. Hill House and enjoy a concert of traditional Christmas music by costumed singers, and partake of free refreshments.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Tuesday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.