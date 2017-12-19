We’re coming down the home stretch to Christmas, but there’s still lots to do.
Chanhassen
Making Spirits Bright
Through Jan. 1
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has its annual Making Spirits Bright exhibit open, with displays both indoors and out. Take your time and soak it all in.
Duluth
Christmas at Glensheen
Dec. 18-24
Duluth’s most famous mansion is decorated to the hilt and available for viewing through several different tours.
Bentleyville Tour of Lights
Dec. 21-24
Over 4 million lights across a 20-acre park in Duluth. It doesn’t get much more holiday than this. Bonus: Free admission.
St. Paul
A Victorian Guided House Tour
Dec. 21-24
How did the Ramseys celebrate Christmas? This is the time to find out at the Alexander Ramsey House. And hey—your tour includes cookies baked in the home’s wood-fired stove.
Minneapolis
Holidazzle
Dec. 21-23
Outdoor skating, live music, holiday vendors, movie nights, seasonal lights—all at Loring Park.
St. Paul
Christmas Traditions House Tour
Dec. 20-22, Dec. 24
On this holiday tour, discover holiday celebrations of the past through the stories of those who lived and worked on Summit Avenue, including excerpts from Hill family letters and journals and rare historic photographs of the neighborhood.
Christmas Saturdays for Families
Dec. 23
Bring the kids to the James J. Hill House for arts and crafts and the fun of exploring a grand old mansion.
Stillwater
Hometown for the Holidays
Dec. 15-17
Visit festive downtown Stillwater, have tea at the Historic Lowell Inn, and participate in Caroling Tours on the BierCycle (tour is family-friendly).
St. Paul
Victorian Christmas Carols
Dec. 22-23
Tour the James J. Hill House and enjoy a concert of traditional Christmas music by costumed singers, and partake of free refreshments.
