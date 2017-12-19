GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United plays its home opener against the Chicago Fire at TCF Bank Stadium on March 17.
Major League Soccer announced the home openers Tuesday. Kickoff for Minnesota United’s home opener will be determined at a later date.
The Loons will start 2018 on the road against the San Jose Earthquakes on March 3.
Minnesota United also will face the Portland Timbers for their home opener on April 14 following renovations to Providence Park.
Each MLS team plays 34 games. The entire schedule is to be announced next month.
