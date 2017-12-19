(credit: Morgan Evenson/GoFundMe)

“December 13th Morgan was walking the eight blocks from work, to home in downtown Minneapolis. Something seemed a little off as she saw a car pull up alongside her but she continued on. A man got out of the vehicle, chased and tackled her to the ground. Morgan was strong and fought with her assailant- clawing, kicking and fighting for her life. The assailant ran off when those nearby heard her cries for help, leaving her with fourteen stab wounds on the face, arm, neck and back, bleeding out on the curb.”

