MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Things are getting back to normal at Minneapolis City Hall following an officer-involved shooting. The crime scene tape is gone, but questions remain on how that suspect was able to get a weapon into an interrogation room.

It all happened behind the doors of the police department’s investigative unit Monday evening.

Sources tell WCCO a man being interrogated by police was left alone when he pulled out a concealed knife and began hurting himself with it. An officer then re-entered the room and attempted to Taser the man. However, that did not work.

As law enforcement intervened, they say the man lunged at police officers before he was shot.

Two detectives were also in the room with the officer who fired the gun.

On Tuesday morning, WCCO spotted a red sign inside those interrogation rooms that says “anyone who is entering the area is subject to search”, but we didn’t see any metal detectors.

It’s still unclear what security precautions were taken before the shooting.

“There are certain protocols that we take into account as we’re in certain modes of an investigation, arrest modes. I don’t know all the details regarding this specific individual that was being questioned. Again, that’ll come out in the BCA investigation,” Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said.

Arradondo did say the entire incident was captured by a video recording system in the room.

The officers involved have been placed on standard administrative leave, which is typical in a case like this.

The source says the man is still alive.