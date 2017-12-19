MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man faces a count of mail theft after Edina police said he stole a package in front of an home that they put there, which contained a GPS tracker.
Edina police said they placed a sealed laptop computer box with a tracker inside in front of a home on Brook Avenue on Dec. 6.
Police were alerted on Dec. 16 that the package started to move at about 4:15 a.m. Officers soon tracked the package to an SUV driven by 36-year-old Raymone Montel Hester.
Officers arrested Hester, and found six counterfeit bills, various types of illegal drugs and clothing that appeared to be stolen inside his vehicle.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office said Hester could face up to three years in prison if convicted.