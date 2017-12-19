MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Robbinsdale School District officials say an elementary student will face discipline for bringing a gun to school on Tuesday.
District officials say a student at Northport Elementary School brought a handgun to the school on Tuesday that was found at home in an unlocked safe. Officials say other students at the school reported seeing the gun, and notified staff.
School administrators responded and immediately recovered the gun from the student’s locker. The gun was not loaded.
District officials say no students were hurt during the incident, and staff met with the students who were witnesses. The student who brought the gun to school will face discipline.
“Robbinsdale Area Schools takes incidents of this nature very seriously and remains committed to providing a safe and productive learning environment for all of our students and staff,” Superintendent Carlton D. Jenkins said in a statement.