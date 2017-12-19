MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – So about that solstice snowstorm that was headed to the Twin Cities on Thursday…it looks quite a bit weaker now.

On Monday, the system looked as though it would coat the metro area with a blanket of fresh snow, potentially causing traffic headaches for holiday travelers. Some parts of southern Minnesota were evening looking to get nearly a foot of snow.

Just 24 hours later, however, and the system appears significantly less dramatic.

On Tuesday, models had southern Minnesota getting anywhere from a dusting to 4 inches of snow. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service says the only snow to fall in Minnesota might be a trace along the Interstate 90 corridor.

Even so, the system is one to keep an eye on, as the forecast could yet change again. (This is Minnesota, after all.)

And yet ANOTHER step down. Models now showing anywhere for a dusting to 4" of snow. Still time for things to change. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/I0tAcItQ4o — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) December 19, 2017

Following what snow falls Thursday will be a significant drop in temperatures, which should secure a white Christmas in much of Minnesota.

(A white Christmas is defined as having at least an inch of snow on the ground on the morning of Dec. 25.)

And Christmas will be cold. Very cold.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, it could be the coldest Christmas morning in more than 20 years. Highs for the day look to be subzero.

The last time Minnesota had a completely subzero Christmas was 1996, when the high was 9 below and the low was a brutal 22 below.