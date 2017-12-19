MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota is making a long-term commitment to clean energy.
On Tuesday, the U showed off its renovated 100-year-old Main Energy Plant. The focus is on using world-class technology to generate electricity and steam energy for the Minneapolis campus.
It also provides renewable power to hospitals, clinics, and research facilities.
“This is how we make sure we can heat the campus and provide it of power so we can do the research, clinical care and support of our patients, and maintain support education for all our faculty and staff,” Vice President of University Sciences Tom Berthelsen said.
The University estimates it will save at least two-million dollars a year in utility costs with the new technology.