Filed Under:Minnesota Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Four Minnesota Vikings players have been picked for the Pro Bowl that they’re hoping not to participate in.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, linebacker Anthony Barr and defensive end Everson Griffen were on the rosters revealed on Tuesday for the annual all-star game, held in Hawaii on Jan. 29. Players whose teams reach the Super Bowl will be replaced, and the Vikings (11-3) have their sights set on the big game in Minnesota on Feb. 4.

This is the first such honor for Thielen, who became the ninth different Pro Bowl player in head coach Mike Zimmer’s four seasons. Rhodes was chosen for the second straight year. Barr and Griffen were picked for a third consecutive time, but Barr was an injury replacement the last two seasons.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch