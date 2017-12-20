MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Airbnb, the community-driven hospitality company, says its efforts to boost the number of hosts in the Twin Cities ahead of the Super Bowl has far exceeded expectations.
Earlier this year, the San Francisco-based company announced Project 612, an initiative to help the Twin Cities Airbnb community grow from about 1,000 hosts to 2,000 hosts.
On Wednesday, however, the company said that the local host community’s growth had considerably surpassed Project 612’s initial goals, adding that there are currently 2,650 hosts in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Airbnb says that the number of hosts could climb to 3,000 before the Super Bowl arrives in the “Bold North” on Feb. 4.
In the coming weeks, Airbnb says it will be reaching out to new hosts in the area to make sure they are prepared to hosts guests for the big game.