(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sen. Al Franken’s office said Wednesday that he plans to resign on Jan. 2, 2018.
His appointed replacement, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, is expected to be sworn in the following day.
Franken announced he would be stepping down from his office earlier this month following a string of sexual misconduct allegations.
The job of appointing his replacement went to Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, who tapped Smith to serve in Franken’s place until a special election in November 2018.
Whoever wins the special election will serve until the end of Franken’s term, which is up in 2020.