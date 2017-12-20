Filed Under:Hygiene, Sleep Hygiene, Sleeping

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How often do you change your bed sheets? Once a month? Twice a month?

Experts say that you should change your bed sheets every one to two weeks.

A new survey by a bedding review site shows most people are not doing it that often. The average person goes about 24 days, or more than three weeks before changing their sheets.

The average is even longer for pillow cases.

What’s more, the average number of days that people can go without changing their sheets before they consider it “gross” is just over 35 days.

