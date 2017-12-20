MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The early morning hail storms that struck Minnesota and Wisconsin on June 11 were among 15 weather events nationwide that racked up more than $1 billion in damages.
According to data compiled by Climate Central, there were seven severe storms in the central continent that caused damage on that financial scale.
The storms happened on a Sunday morning, and caused extensive damage in places like Coon Rapids and Blaine.
Many towns on the northern half of the Twin Cities metro found themselves pounded with heavy rains and enough hail to make it look like it snowed. The Coon Rapids Public Works Department sent trucks out to plow the hail covered streets.
On top of all that, high winds roared through with enough strength to snap and uproot trees. Gusts topped 70 mph.
The storms also left hundreds of thousands without power.