MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – That was quick.
The online pre-sale for the Bold North Zipline sold out over the weekend, with more than 4,000 people snatching up tickets for the thrill ride that’ll fly riders 100 feet above the Mississippi River amid Super Bowl fervor.
The Minnesota Super Bowl Committee says the pre-sale tickets were snatched up in less than 72 hours. Still, those who missed the pre-sale will still get a chance to ride.
Super Bowl officials say thrill-seekers will be able to buy same-day tickets for the zipline during in the 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl. Tickets can be found at the zipline headquarters on 7th Street and Nicollet Mall.
About 6,000 same-day tickets will be available.
According to Super Bowl officials, the Bold North Zipline will take riders on a 750-foot flight over the Mississippi River and toward the downtown Minneapolis skyline. Riders will reach speeds of up to 30 mph.
The riders will begin their journey on a tower on Nicollet Island. They’ll then soar over the frigid Mississippi before getting off near West River Parkway in downtown Minneapolis.
Tickets for the zipline are $30. More information on tickets and scheduling can be found here.