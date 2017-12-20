Best Minnesota Restaurants To Cater Your New Year's Eve PartyWhy whip up a New Year's Eve party platter or (heaven forbid) a full-course dinner when you can hire a caterer? Although many restaurants and food services offer great catering packages, most are first come, first serve. Reserving a caterer well in advance avoids disappointment. Too late for catering services? Party planning slackers might still be able to arrange for pickup or delivery before the New Year rings in.