MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You can say goodbye to Delta Airlines’ last 747 Wednesday.

The plane is going to take a farewell lap around MSP International Airport Wednesday afternoon before it lands in the Twin Cities for the last time with passengers.

The last passengers are mainly frequent flyers, airline employees and retirees.

When Delta bought Northwest Airlines, it acquired its 747 fleet that Northwest had used since 1970.

Delta is replacing the 747s with more fuel efficient planes.

The last 747 lands at MSP around 12:30 p.m.

