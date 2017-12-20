Filed Under:Health Insurance, MNsure

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is the last day for Minnesotans to sign up for health insurance coverage through MNsure.

According to administrators, the state’s health insurance exchange had enrolled more than 100,000 Minnesotans for coverage in 2018.

They said that on Tuesday, there had been more than 50,000 sessions on MNsure’s website, and another 5,000 calls had been placed.

Wednesday’s start was deemed strong as well, with about 21,000 sessions and 2,200 calls.

The site and contact center were both scheduled to remain open until midnight, and any calls that are on hold at midnight will also be answered.

Those who don’t apply for health coverage by midnight can still receive coverage beginning Feb. 1 if they apply by Jan. 14.

