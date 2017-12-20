MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular Twin Cities holiday light display is shutting down because of rowdy and intoxicated visitors.
State of the art technology and months of preparation have made Trista Lights very popular.
The residential show attracts 500 vehicles on a busy night.
Homeowner Ryan Kasper-Cook says he and his neighbors have had a problem this year with a new trend of party buses taking tours of light displays. He says loud, intoxicated guests usually get out of the bus, sometimes walk through their yards and are generally disruptive.
Therefore, the display is shut down.
They hope to bring it back next year, possibly at another location.