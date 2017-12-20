By Amy Rea

Last week, we looked at the shopping scene in Excelsior. This week, we cross the metro and take a look at another iconic lake town: White Bear Lake.

White Bear Lake’s downtown is highly walkable and full of fun, eclectic shops, easily a place to finish your holiday shopping (or spend your holiday cash).

Lake Country Booksellers is celebrating its 35th year in business, and it has a lively, thoughtful collection of reading material for you to peruse. You can always take your purchases next door to Cobblestone Cafe for some quality reading time over breakfast or lunch.

For the pet lover in your life, you’ll find everything they could need or want at LuLu & Luigi. Toys, treats, decorative collars, winter clothing–it’s all here.

Upsy-Daisy is a wide-ranging gift shop including new, vintage, and upcycled home decor and furniture, jewelry, and hand-crafted items.

Sheepy Yarn Shoppe has everything you need for the yarn aficionado, and right next door is Indulge Salon, where hardworking yarn enthusiasts can take a break and perhaps get a much-needed hand-and-arm massage.

Blue Water Polish Pottery sells beautiful handcrafted pottery imported from Poland. Beautiful, but also functional–many pieces are dishwasher, microwave, freezer, and oven safe.

Parlour Antiques has a wide range of furniture, art, and collectibles, with its inventory changing frequently.

Primp is a boutique for those who want to be fashionable on a budget, and the shop has plenty of cheap-chic for the women on your list.

Bear Patch Quilting is packed full of everything needed for the quilter in your life, whether it’s a beginner or a veteran. They have a full roster of classes as well, which would also make an excellent gift.

GoodThings has a wide range of gifts for home and garden, as well as a sister location that sells women’s clothing, and a recent offshoot is GoodKids, specializing in tantalizing toys and clothing for youngsters.

Truly specializes in items made from independent artisans, including jewelry, accessories, clothing, baby gifts, paper goods, and more.

