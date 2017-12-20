MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mayo Clinic in Albert Lea has locked its doors to about 80 workers who participated in a one-day strike Tuesday, according to the union who represents them.

On Tuesday, the workers — who consisted of nursing assistants, housekeepers and maintenance workers — went on strike.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota says the strike was over changes Mayo wants to make that would undermine good jobs in Albert Lea, and that the hospital continues to demand the ability to subcontract these jobs.

On Wednesday, the union said workers who returned to work at 6 a.m. Wednesday were blocked from entering by Mayo management and security. They will be blocked from entering work for seven days, including Christmas.

NEW THIS AM: Union says @MayoClinic locked workers out in Albert Lea who participated in strike on Tuesday @WCCO #albertlea pic.twitter.com/E4bVFJDxst — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) December 20, 2017

Mayo previously replacement workers require a seven-day contract, so any employees going on strike today can likely not return to work for a week.

Mayo Clinic released a statement about this strike, saying “SEIU employees are not losing any of their benefits. Mayo is simply looking to have the general and maintenance employees’ contract on the same terms as nearly all other staff.”

Mayo accused the union of using threats to intimidate the negotiation process.

Gov. Mark Dayton urged both sides on Tuesday to resolve their differences immediately.

The strike came at a time of bitter feelings over rural healthcare in southern Minnesota.

This past fall, Mayo announced plans to move some services out of Albert Lea, and patients needed to start going to Austin. At the time, the clinic said the changes were necessary because of financial losses and a drop in long-term hospital stays.