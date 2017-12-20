Filed Under:Kyle Rudolph, Masonic Children's Hospital, Minnesota Vikings, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Vikings player known for his toughness on the field was a softy at the opening of a new area he spearheaded at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Rudolph’s “End Zone” will be a spot for patients and their teen and pre-teen brothers and sisters who need a space to get away from all the beeping and noise in the hospital.

The tight end and his wife, Jordan, donated around $250,000 to help build the area and then lined up support from the NFL and other community sponsors.

The space has an indoor basketball hoop and a digital sports simulator, along with an 80-inch TV equipped with video games and Netflix.

Rudolph has always been involved with Masonic Children’s Hospital since he’s been in Minnesota.

Rudolph’s younger brother was diagnosed as a baby with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer. His brother is cancer-free now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch