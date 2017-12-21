MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are looking for a St. Cloud man who went missing Wednesday afternoon.
Dennis Anton Jesh, 65, was last seen at about 3 p.m. at the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital campus. Staff say he may have boarded a city bus.
Jesh uses a yellow powered wheelchair, and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and work boots.
He is described as a white man who is about 6-feet tall and weighs about 235 pounds. He has blue eyes, dark hair and a gray beard.
Authorities say Jesh sometimes wears paperclips in his nostrils.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 320-255-6355, or 911.