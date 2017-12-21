Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis Bomb Squad, St. Cloud, St. Cloud Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The discovery of a suspicious item led to the closure of several streets Thursday in St. Cloud.

Police say the item was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on a boulevard of the 200 block of 4th Avenue Northeast.

capture2 Fake Explosive Device Leads To St. Cloud Road Closures

The scene of the bomb threat (credit: WJON)

Five blocks were closed to traffic as the Minneapolis Bomb Squad helped determine the extent of the threat.

Investigators concluded by about noon that the item was designed to look like an explosive device, but it was not functional.

Police do not have a suspect yet, and say the investigation is on-going.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch