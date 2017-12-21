MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The discovery of a suspicious item led to the closure of several streets Thursday in St. Cloud.
Police say the item was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on a boulevard of the 200 block of 4th Avenue Northeast.
Five blocks were closed to traffic as the Minneapolis Bomb Squad helped determine the extent of the threat.
Investigators concluded by about noon that the item was designed to look like an explosive device, but it was not functional.
Police do not have a suspect yet, and say the investigation is on-going.