ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — St. Cloud police are investigating the deaths of two men who were found dead in an apartment.
A police statement says officers arrived around 3:30 a.m. Friday and found two men dead. Both had apparent gunshot wounds. A gun that police believe was the weapon used was recovered at the scene.
Police say the incident does not appear to be random and doesn’t appear to pose any threat to public safety.
Names of the men have not been released. Autopsies are planned.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Stearns County sheriff’s department are assisting with the investigation.
