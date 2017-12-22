MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Christmas approaches, so are frigid temperatures.

We will see lows in the single digits this weekend, and when we wake up on Christmas morning it could be below zero.

So far in December we’ve been above average for temperatures and below average for snowfall.

“We are just going to ski really late. Try to do as many hills as we can. Try not to fall too much,” said Henry Elsenpeter of Blaine.

We are about 13-inches below average for snowfall this time of year. But you would never know it at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls. Snow has not been a problem for nearly two months.

“We opened up Oct. 29. We were the first to open in the Midwest,” said owner Amy Frischmon.

And the coming cold can only help. It has already been cold enough for Wild Mountain to make snow when Mother Nature doesn’t.

The snow pack allowed them to hold their first alpine ski invite on Friday, with more than 300 skiers competing. Competition and frigid weekend temperatures help attract business.

“Last Christmas Day was very depressing. We got about 2 inches of rain here on Christmas Day and we are normally open noon to 8 on Christmas Day and we were closed last year,” Frischmon said.

That won’t be a problem this year. Bob’s Cycle Supply in Chisago City is also welcoming the deep freeze.

“Big sellers are jackets, parts and helmets. Goggles are a huge thing. It’s been busier. Busier than last year,” said employee Drew Glenna.

But what Glenna and his co-workers really want for Christmas is about 6 inches of snow. They specialize in parts and apparel. For them, snow means money.

“As soon as the snow falls, people come in right away. It’s kind of cool,” Glenna said.

It may be hard to believe, but the last time we saw above-average snowfall in Minnesota was four winters ago.