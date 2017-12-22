MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is trying to ease the burden for hundreds of music students who were abruptly told their school was closing.
The McNally Smith College of Music notified students and faculty last Thursday it would have to shut its doors because it ran out of money.
The private school in St. Paul blamed declining enrollment.
Klobuchar urged the Department of Education Friday to make sure eligible students are notified about closed school loan discharge — which means they would not have to repay certain student loans.
The state also promised to help students by keeping their records and coordinating transfers.