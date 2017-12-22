Dreaming Of A Frigid Christmas? You May Get Your WishMinnesota will see lows in the single digits this weekend, and when we wake up on Christmas morning it could be below zero.

June Hail Storm Was 1 Of 15 Billion-Dollar Weather EventsThe storms happened on a Sunday morning, and caused extensive damage in places like Coon Rapids and Blaine.

Solstice System Falls Apart, Twin Cities May Just Get A DustingSo about that solstice snowstorm that was headed to the Twin Cities…it looks quite a bit weaker now.