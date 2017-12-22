MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who was shot by officers after he tried to take his own life inside Minneapolis City Hall will make his first court appearance Tuesday.
On Monday afternoon, 18-year-old Marcus Fischer had a knife and was hurting himself prior to the shooting. They also say Fischer lunged at police.
Doctors told his dad, Eric Fischer, that Marcus slit his throat, wrists and stabbed himself in the chest.
Minneapolis Police Federation’s Lt. Bob Kroll said officers acted heroically when dealing with a suspect who tried to take his own life.
“Instead of taking a life, they saved a life. No question about it,” Kroll said. “He had just confessed to a shooting, and the investigator went to get him a water and came back, and he was attempting to take his life, and the officers tried to talk him out. And after a lengthy time period had to intervene in order to save him, and he did not want to be saved.”
Kroll said the injuries that were most life threatening for Fischer were self-inflicted.
On Thursday, a judge set a $200,000 bond for Fischer, but he remains in police custody. He faces first-degree assault, aggravated robbery and unlawfully possessing a firearm in connection with a shooting during a gun buy.
Fischer was scheduled to make his appearance at the Hennepin County Public Safety Facility courtroom at 1:30 p.m. Friday. However, since he remains in the hospital, his court appearance was rescheduled for Tuesday.