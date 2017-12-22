Filed Under:Lutefisk, Olsen Fish Company

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The holidays are full of traditions, and for many Minnesota families, that means serving up lutefisk.

The Olsen Fish Company has been providing traditional Scandinavian foods for well over 100 years.

Norwegian immigrants in Minneapolis began importing herring and lutefisk then processed it themselves.

The same process is used to this day. This is still a common practice in Norway and even parts of Africa.

“Basically take the head off, cut the guts and tie the tail up. And in northern Norway they can hang them and let them naturally dry,” Olsen’s president Chris Dorff said. “Mother Nature would dry them in six months, and preserve it, as long as it’s dry.”

The Olsen Fish Company produces 300,000 to 400,000 pounds of lutefisk a year.

You can buy it at grocery stores and specialty stores across the country.

Comments
  1. adorable deplorable (@adorabledeplobl) says:
    December 22, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    People of German descent vastly outnumber people of Scandinavian descent in Minnesota how bout some German culture and food.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch