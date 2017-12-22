(photo credit: Warner Home Video)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Christmas specials and movies are for many one of the fun traditions during the holidays.
The review site Rotten Tomatoes conducted a survey to see which were American’s favorites.
When it comes to holiday specials, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” are the two most popular.
Women and millenials like Dr. Seuss’s Grinch best, while men and non-millenials favored Snoopy the Peaunts gang. The latter was the brainchild of Minnesota native Charles Schulz.
When it comes to movies, “Elf” was the favorite holiday offering to watch on TV among millennials. People 35 and older say they like “It’s a Wonderful Life.”