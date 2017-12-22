Filed Under:Local TV, Sonephet Khamluanglat, St. Cloud, Stearns County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota seized marijuana, cocaine and more than $10,000 in cash during a search Thursday morning.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the search occurred on the 300 block of Third Avenue South around 7 a.m.

Officers seized 14 pounds of marijuana, 4 pounds of edible marijuana, $11,000 in cash and 48.5 grams of cocaine during the search.

(credit: Stearns County Jail)

Police arrested 33-year-old Sonephet Khamluanglat during the search. He is being held at the Stearns County Jail on charges of possessing and intending to sell controlled substances.

