MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota seized marijuana, cocaine and more than $10,000 in cash during a search Thursday morning.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the search occurred on the 300 block of Third Avenue South around 7 a.m.
Officers seized 14 pounds of marijuana, 4 pounds of edible marijuana, $11,000 in cash and 48.5 grams of cocaine during the search.
Police arrested 33-year-old Sonephet Khamluanglat during the search. He is being held at the Stearns County Jail on charges of possessing and intending to sell controlled substances.