MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man who went missing from the city’s V.A. Hospital Wednesday afternoon has been found.
Dennis Anton Jesh, 65, was last seen at about 3 p.m. at the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital campus. Staff say he may have boarded a city bus.
Jesh uses a yellow powered wheelchair, and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and work boots.
On Friday, the hospital said Jesh was found and is safe.
“We are deeply appreciative of the care and concern exhibited by the public, and the skill and dedication of the law enforcement personnel involved in the search effort,” the hospital said in a statement.