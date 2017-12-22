MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As holiday traffic started picking up Friday morning, a semi truck stopped in the center lane caused headaches for some travelers in the northwest metro area.
According to police in Maple Grove, a semi truck was spotted weaving in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94.
Police attempted to pull over the truck, but it didn’t stop right away.
Ultimately, the truck did stop, but in the center lane of traffic.
Police at the scene said it appeared the person they pulled over was driving while impaired. Officers managed to flag down another semi truck, and had that driver assist by pulling the stopped semi truck over to the shoulder.
The case has now been taken over by the State Patrol.