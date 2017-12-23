MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Anoka woman who was believed to have been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend at gunpoint has returned home, according to her family.

Nicole Smith’s mother said her daughter returned home shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Smith was alone, her mother said, and said she got away from her alleged kidnapper, Jahon Douglas, but doesn’t know where he is.

Police are still searching for Douglas and consider him armed and dangerous.

Police say Douglas was ordered to have no contact with Smith at the beginning of this month.

Witnesses saw Douglas take Smith Thursday afternoon in the Minneapolis Mart parking lot on Bren Road in Minnetonka.

Police confirm they have responded to domestic situations between Douglas and Smith in the past.

Douglas’ family is pleading for him to surrender, and calls his state of mind fragile.

“We’ve been trying to get him help, but it’s like going against a brick wall,” said Tina Schleif, Douglas’ aunt. “It’s hard to get help until they do something, and that’s what is so sad.”

Douglas may be driving a 2001 silver Pontiac Bonneville with the license plate 947-WWM. The car has a rear spoiler and one headlight that is burned out.

Anyone who spots Douglas or his vehicle is urged to call 911. Police warn that he is considered armed and dangerous.