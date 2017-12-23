MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Mora man is dead after a car crash Friday night involving teenage drivers in Kanabec County.
John Phillip Armstrong was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 65 in Peace Township.
The car’s driver, a 17-year-old girl, attempted to turn left across the southbound lane onto 278th Avenue when they were hit by a southbound SUV just after 9 p.m.
Armstrong, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed. The teenage driver was hurt, and was transported to North Memorial Medical Center. Her condition has not been released.
The driver of the SUV, who is a 16-year-old Ogilvie boy, and his 15-year-old female passenger from Mora, were also not hurt.
The state patrol is investigating.