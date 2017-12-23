Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds interesting cocktails that mixologists are stirring up in the Twin Cities. This week, he invited Nate McLemore and Jesse Held of Constantine over for some last-minute holiday beverage ideas.
The Cutoff
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients except Soda in a tin and shake over ice. When chilled, strain into a chilled coupe glass, and top with Soda Water. Garnish with a rip of orange peel and a skewered cherry.
If you want to make this drink alcoholic, Nate and Jesse recommend using sparkling wine instead of sparkling water, and then adding 1 ½ ounces of vodka, gin, or rum.
Kringle Collins
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass, and stir over ice. When chilled and diluted, strain into a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with tonic water, and garnish with a fresh sage leaf.
