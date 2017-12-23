Filed Under:Jacob Frey, Minneapolis, Minneapolis City Council

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis City Council members have voted to give themselves and the city’s new mayor $10,000 raises.

mpls city council Mpls. City Council Members Give Themselves, Mayor $10K Raises

Minneapolis City Council (credit: CBS)

The council approved the raises at its last meeting of the year on Dec. 15. The council implemented the raises through a last-minute resolution that was approved unanimously without discussion.

The move brings council members’ salaries to $98,695. Mayor-elect Jacob Frey, who voted as a council member, will make $126,528.

The resolution also provides the mayor and council members with annual raises for the remainder of their four-year terms.

jacob frey interview Mpls. City Council Members Give Themselves, Mayor $10K Raises

Jacob Frey (credit: CBS)

The $140,000 for the raises wasn’t included in the city’s budget. The resolution calls for pulling the money from city departments.

Frey’s campaign manager, Joe Radinovich, says the raises bring compensation levels in line with surrounding jurisdictions.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch