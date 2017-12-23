Filed Under:Gilbert, Local TV, Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension, St. Louis County Sheriff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting near the Mesabi Iron Range Friday that left one person dead and a deputy injured.

Police say a St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputy was attempting to find a person wanted on a warrant, and they spotted a suspect vehicle at about 1:15 p.m.

After pulling over, the driver tried to flee on foot. Several shots were exchanged, and the suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

The deputy suffered a gunshot wound, and was treated and released from St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

No names have been released.

