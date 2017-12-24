Filed Under:Gilbert, Iron Range, Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says one person is dead and a deputy is hurt after a shooting in northern Minnesota.

The incident happened Friday afternoon in the town of Gilbert.

A St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputy and police officer were trying to locate a person wanted on a warrant.

As the person tried to run away, shots were fired.

The person died at the scene. The deputy was taken to the hospital, but later released.

The BCA has not released the names of the individual or the officers involved.

