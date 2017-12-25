HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) — Christmas Day brought a blast of arctic cold, with subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills blanketing our state.

But this is Minnesota, after all, so the frigid weather didn’t stop everyone from enjoying the holiday outside.

Laughing in the face of frostbite, Michelle Zormeier didn’t let the freezing winds and frigid air ruin her Christmas plans at Afton Alps.

“If you wait for the perfect time in Minnesota, it will never happen!” said Zormeier.

She wasn’t alone. Dozens of other brave souls took to the snow on the coldest Christmas we’ve seen in decades by doing what we Minnesotans do best: embracing the weather whatever the weather may be.

“I hate the heat, to tell you the truth. I enjoy the cold more than the heat,” said Dennis Gonzalez.

The last time it was this chilly on December 25th was way back in 1996, when the high topped out at 9 degrees below zero.

The cold isn’t for everyone though. Afton Alps sees a slight dip in crowds when the temperatures drop.

“It slows it down a bit…people are hibernating,” said Joe Yasis, the general manager at Afton Alps.

After last year’s mild winter, management is glad the snow they have is here to stay.

“Conditions are perfect today, we’ve got no melt going on,” said Yasis.

They didn’t make any snow out at Afton Alps on Monday, but they are hoping this cold weather sticks around.

The snow makers will be back in action on Tuesday and on any day the thermometer stays below 28 degrees.