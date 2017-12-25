MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Fire crews in Minneapolis spent the early hours of Christmas morning battling a garage fire in frigid temperatures.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire on the 1800 block of LaSalle Avenue was spotted by a neighbor who called it in around 3:30 a.m.
Multiple crews responded to battle the blaze, which didn’t appear to affect any nearby homes.
However, icicles could be seen forming on trees near the scene, as the water used to fight the flames quickly froze in the near subzero temperatures.
For much of Christmas morning, the mercury was hovering near zero in Minneapolis.