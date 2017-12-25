(credit: CBS)

Isaac Ramon, of the acclaimed Spoon and Stable in downtown Minneapolis, shared this delicious, literary recipe with the Mid-Morning crew.

Hemingway Daiquiri

1.5 oz. Patrón Silver Tequila
.75 oz. Lime Juice
1 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice
.5 oz. Simple Syrup
.25 oz. Grapefruit Cordial

Shake with ice, strain to coupe, garnish with rosemary + lime garnish.

To make Grapefruit cordial:

In saucepan, toast 3 star anise and a tablespoon of red/white peppercorns.
Add 80g of tamarind paste, a quart of fresh grapefruit, peels of three grapefruits, four slightly muddled morita chilies, cup of citric acid and being to boil while stirring and mashing the tamarind.
Let simmer and add a quart of brown sugar. Continue to simmer for 5 minutes.
Cool and strain through chinois.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch