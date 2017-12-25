Isaac Ramon, of the acclaimed Spoon and Stable in downtown Minneapolis, shared this delicious, literary recipe with the Mid-Morning crew.
Hemingway Daiquiri
1.5 oz. Patrón Silver Tequila
.75 oz. Lime Juice
1 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice
.5 oz. Simple Syrup
.25 oz. Grapefruit Cordial
Shake with ice, strain to coupe, garnish with rosemary + lime garnish.
To make Grapefruit cordial:
In saucepan, toast 3 star anise and a tablespoon of red/white peppercorns.
Add 80g of tamarind paste, a quart of fresh grapefruit, peels of three grapefruits, four slightly muddled morita chilies, cup of citric acid and being to boil while stirring and mashing the tamarind.
Let simmer and add a quart of brown sugar. Continue to simmer for 5 minutes.
Cool and strain through chinois.