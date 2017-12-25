MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Figure skating couldn’t be a better hobby for 11-year-old Julia, who has viral asthma.
“The cold helps with my lungs,” she says. “It allows me to breathe better.”
Most of the time, Julia is chasing her dream of skating in the Olympics. Every once in a while, however, her condition lands her back at Children’s Minnesota.
One time after a short stay, she left the hospital thinking of those she left behind.
“So when I was 7, I started fundraising for them,” she said.
Since then, every year Julia hosts a run and walk, then picks a different part of the hospital to help with the donations.
This year, the money went to a Children’s Hospital favorite — Star Studio, the hospital’s own TV channel.
“For Star Studio, I raised $10,000,” Julia said.
Next year, Julia plans to donate her money to help build a new ambulance.