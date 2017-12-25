Filed Under:Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, Garrett Young, Local TV, Temple Israel

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Churches are especially busy on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day when services are in full swing.

For churches that house the homeless, it can be a challenge to juggle all this season brings.

WCCO Photojournalist Garrett Young found leaders from a different faith who are stepping up to help make sure everyone has a happy and warm holiday.

Temple Israel is one of several congregations that are a part of the Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative.

The group works to end homelessness around the Twin Cities.

For the full story, watch the video above.

