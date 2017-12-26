2017 In Review: Most Controversial | Most-Read | Most ‘Minnesotan’ | Sports: Local & Off-The-Field | SEE MORE
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A wild sight captured on a trail camera in northwestern Wisconsin was no ordinary cat.

The Wisconsin DNR confirmed Tuesday that the pictures show a cougar roaming around Douglas County last month.

cougar photo dnr Cougar Sighting Confirmed On Wisconsin Trail Cam

(credit: Wisconsin DNR)

The photos were snapped near Foxboro and Bennett in mid-November.

Officials say they don’t know if the cougar is the same one spotted in Minnesota near the Iowa border in September.

The Wisconsin DNR says there’s no evidence the big cats are breeding in the Midwest. Instead, they’re most likely coming from western states.

Cougars usually don’t cause problems. But if one becomes a nuisance or threat, call the DNR.

Cougars are protected in Minnesota, so only law enforcement can shoot them.

